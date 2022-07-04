Explanation notice served to six doctors over absence from duty

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed issued explanation notices to two female medical officers and four doctors of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kabirwala on Monday.

During his surprise visit to the hospital, the deputy commissioner inspected the medical facilities being offered to masses through the THQ hospital. He checked attendance register and found two female medical officers and four doctors absent from duty. He issued explanation notices to the absent medical staff. He snubbed the officers concerned over poor cleanliness at water filtration plant of the hospital and directed officers to bring improvement.

Later, the DC also visited Rural Health Centre Kacha Khue and Abdul Hakeem and inspected the cleanliness, attendance register and medical facilities. He appreciated the RHC administration over satisfactory cleanliness arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that surprise visits of hospitals have been started to bring improvement in service delivery as per directives of the provincial government, adding, zero tolerance policy was being adopted over negligence.