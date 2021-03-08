Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy a complimentary hotel stay

Fly safe and stress-free with Emirates to the vibrant and cosmopolitan city

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08rd March, 2021) Passengers travelling to Dubai from Pakistan via Emirates can now enjoy special fares, free additional 10kg baggage allowance and up to two complimentary nights at the 5-star JW Marriott Marquis Dubai from 15 March to 30 June 2021*. With flexible booking options and free multi-risk travel insurance with COVID-19 cover, Emirates continues to offer stellar and safe travel experiences to Dubai.

Travellers who book return Economy Class tickets to Dubai from 8 to 28 March 2021 for travel between 15 March and 30 June 2021 are eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis; while Business Class and First Class passengers who book flights during the same period can enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival. As one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria, and a world-renowned spa; and is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Opera.

Promotional return fares to Dubai start from USD 285 in Economy Class, USD 619 in Business Class and USD 2,048 in First Class.

Passengers can also leave the problem of packing behind as Emirates has added an additional 10kg free baggage allowance in both directions when travelling from Pakistan to Dubai, leaving even more room for shopping.

Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network. Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Flexibility and assurance

Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.

Travel with confidence

All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, the airline also provides provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply.

Health and safety

Customers can look forward to a safe and stress-free travel experience as Emirates has prioritised customer health and safety with comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

My Emirates Pass

The exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card is also back and has been extended this year giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from now to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets. The offer includes discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. It also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa.

*Blackout dates apply

**Local terms and conditions apply