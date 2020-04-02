Extension in lockdown :dist Admin seeks edible items stock position

District administration has sought stock position of edible items after extension in lockdown due to corona virus threats

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :District administration has sought stock position of edible items after extension in lockdown due to corona virus threats.

The supply chain management Committee get active and reviewed transportation of goods from other districts and provinces.

Agriculture officials paid field visit under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak and presented report about vegetables cultivated at local level.

The onion and other vegetables were declared better and extra crop of vegetables had cultivated in the district, said in a report.

The supply of vegetables cultivated through tunnel farming was continued to vegetable market.

The farmers were advised to apply fertilizer and proper nurturing for getting maximum production of vegetables.

APP /sak