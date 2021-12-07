UrduPoint.com

Extremely Irresponsible Of PDM To Announce Long March On Pakistan Day: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:54 AM

Extremely irresponsible of PDM to announce long march on Pakistan Day: Sheikh Rashid

The Interior Minister has urged Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to move the demonstration to April.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has termed the PDM’s decision to hold march on Pakistan Day as extremely irresponsible move.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the armed forces stage a national parade on this day which is attended by citizens, ambassadors and various delegates.

The Minister said Islamabad is on high alert for the parade and some roads are closed two or three days in advance.

He urged the PDM to move the demonstration to April.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has severely criticized the opposition for giving a call for march on Pakistan Day.

He took to Twitter and said those who have announced protest march on this day, actually want to harm national the solidarity.

Farrukh Habib said the opposition's alliance has no public agenda and only wants to save their leaders' ill-gotten money.

However, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said those who are part of the system do not support JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stance of wrapping it up.

Reacting to the news conference of JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Information Minister in a televised statement said nobody is standing by Maulana Fazlur Rehman or listening to him.

The Information Minister said the JUI (F) chief has hinted at marching towards Islamabad on 23rd March. He said it is not the first time that such a date has been given. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has the habit of changing the date and strategy and this time too the same will happen.

Fawad Chaudhry said it is the right of the opposition parties to hold march and criticize the government. He however said 23rd March is an important day for Pakistan. He said this is not a day to divide the nation but unite it.

