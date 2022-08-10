UrduPoint.com

Facilitating Faculty, Students In Universities Our Basic Responsibility: Mir Jan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Wednesday said it was the primary responsibility of the government to provide all the necessary facilities to the university faculty and students, and solve their problems on a priority basis for promotion of quality education

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of lecturers from Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) at Governor House, Quetta.

He said education built the basis of all kinds of development and created a sense of responsibility among nations, so the basic role of teachers could not be neglected in any case.

Jamali said, "We not only are well aware of low-paid salaries and other problems faced by teachers of the public sector universities across the province, but also making serious efforts for their sustainable solution.

He said that the bright future of nations was directly related to educational institutions and with "our strong attention and conscious efforts."He said a healthy educational environment was promoted in the higher educational institutions of the province.

