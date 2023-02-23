Factory sealed on fake medicines manufacturing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The District Police along with the Drug Inspector acting on a tip-off Thursday conducted a raid and sealed the pharmaceutical factory in Atmanzai area, manufacturing and packing fake medicines of international brands.

The police arrested two accused identified as Tariq and Noman from the spot and confiscated the stock of fake medicines, machinery and sealed the factory.

The drug inspector said that the accused were manufacturing fake antibiotics and packing those while using Names of different international brands.

The raid was conducted on the instructions of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad who received the tip-off and deployed DSP City Alam Zaib, SHO City Alamgir Khan and Chowki Incharge Atmanzai Aizaz Khan for a crackdown against the factory owner.