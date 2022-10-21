Factory sealed over smog SOP violation

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed a factory and imposed Rs 130,000 fine for causing pollution here on Friday.

According to the press release issued by District information office,Assistant Commissioner,Kot Radha Kishan, Laraib Aslam along with the environmental protection department team inspected various areas factories of the district.

The team sealed Ittefaq steel mill and issued warning to Koh-e-Noor steel as well as imposed Rs 80,000 and Rs 50,000 fine respectively on them .

The crackdown would continue against the factories,brick kilns for causing smog in the district,said release.