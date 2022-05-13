Fair price shops to provide food items on subsidized rates

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, a meeting was held at Model Town to review provision of ghee, flour and other edibles at discounted prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, a meeting was held at Model Town to review provision of ghee, flour and other edibles at discounted prices.

The meeting was attended by Members Punjab Assembly Sardar Awais Leghari, Bilal Yasin, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Secretary Industries & Trade, Secretary food, Chairman PITB and concerned officers.

It was decided to set up fair price shops for providing flour and ghee at subsidized rates across the province. Price Control Committees and district administration will indicate places to set up fair price shops.

Punjab Information Technology board will formulate an effective system to monitor relief package and recommendations in this regard will be submitted to the CM for approval.

MPA Bilal Yasin said that the CM will soon launch a special relief package as the Punjab government is determined to provide maximum relief to the common man.

MPA Sardar Awais Leghari informed the participants that the benefits to give subsidy on ghee and flour will soon be provided to the impoverished families.

