Faisal Terms Breastfeeding As Fundamental Right Of Mother, Child

Tue 03rd August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The government has taken all necessary initiatives to observe the breastfeeding week across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic to renew the commitment of the health authorities in promoting breastfeeding as a fundamental right of all mothers and children.

In a message on Breastfeeding Week, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan said that there is no alternative to promoting breastfeeding to build a healthy nation.

He stressed that infants must be given first breast milk as it makes their body's immune and resistance systems strong, which help protect them from various diseases, he added.

He said that the breastfeeding week takes place at a time when the experts are calling for vaccinating pregnant and breastfeeding women on a priority basis.

He said that Covid-19 causes low oxygen saturations in pregnant women, which causes the mothers and unborn infants to die. Hence, vaccination is the only reliable means of protection, he added.

He said that counselling can empower women to overcome challenges and prevent feeding and care practices that may interfere with optimal breastfeeding, such as the provision of unnecessary liquids, foods, and breastmilk substitutes to infants and young children.

He said that improving access to skilled counselling for breastfeeding can extend the duration of breastfeeding and promote exclusive breastfeeding, with benefits for babies, families and economies.

He added skilled breastfeeding counselling can be provided by different actors including health care professionals in a variety of settings in health facilities or clinics, through home visits or community programmes, in person or remotely.

He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important to find innovative solutions to ensure that access to these essential services is not disrupted and that families continue to receive the breastfeeding counselling they need.

