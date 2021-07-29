UrduPoint.com
Faisal Urges Citizens To Strictly Follow COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:04 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday urged the citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the disease in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country

In a media briefing after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Dr. Faisal said that that this disease expansion had caused a burden on the country's health system as COVID-19 cases were jumping up for the past few weeks.

He said that the number of confirmed Corona cases was increasing while the rising trend was also observed in a number of critical patients admitted in hospitals across the country. He added daily reported cases figure was also high in Karachi.

He said that keeping in view the disease risk the government will take effective steps to protect its citizens. He said that this time is not of any complacency rather strict compliance of SOPs.

Dr. Faisal said "COVID-19 is a deadly virus, but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during the previous waves. We can save precious lives, including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures."He said that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective to protect citizens from medical complications from many virus variants. "Keeping in view the detection of new COVID-19 variants in Pakistan and raising questions about the effectiveness of vaccine process, I advise country people to go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and hospitalization."

