Faisal Vawda Challenges His Disqualification Before Islamabad High Court

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Former senator Faisal Vawda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday challenged the decision of his disqualification by Election Commission of Pakistan before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Faisal Vawda, in his petition, stated that the ECP was not authorized to disqualify him under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution as it was not a court of law. It was necessary to conduct a court trial for disqualification, he added.

Vawda said the Supreme Court had disqualified Sadia Abbasi for holding dual nationality but it did not apply Article 62(1)(f) in the case.

He further said the ECP had taken the decision without giving him a proper chance of hearing, and prayed to the high court to turn down the ECP decision of February 9.

