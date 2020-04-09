UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:28 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Bhaiwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m. while FIEDMC, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical, King Kong, Karas Paint and MIJ (Muhammad Ibraheem Jaffar) feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-I and Scarp-II feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (April 11, 2020).

