Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Khalid, Rajana, Noor Mehal, Din Pur and islam Pura feeders from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

while Usman Town, Millat Town, Ramdewali, 7-JB, Baseline Industrial and Sitara Chemical feeders from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Pride, Ziyarat, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning, Ideal, Nagra Spinning, Shehbaz Garments and M Tex feeders from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Scarp-1 and Scarp-2 feeders from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, FIEDMC, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical, King Kong, Karas Paint and MIJ feeders from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, City feeder from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (March 28, 2020).