Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Makkoana, Gulab, Scarp-II, Kararwala, Jaranwala Road, Sultani, Borstal Jail, Aden Valley, Nazir Shaheed, Lal Kothi and Akbar feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while al-Khaliq and Bhola Pir feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Ali Housing, Gulberg, Risala Road and Atomic Energy feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Elyas, Raza Abad and Marzi Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, new Dijkot feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, al-Mehmood and Sammundri feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, al-Murtaza feeder emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Aasiyan, Lahore Road and Jhumra Road/Raza feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bucheki Road and Theraj Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ziyarat feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Eid Gah Road, Faisal, Raja Chowk, Rasheed Abad, Sadar Bazaar and Islam Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Garh Fateh Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Kararwala and Zafar Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, GIC, Shadi Pura and Elyas Garden feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jhamra and Jungle Sarkar feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Gulbahar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Islamia Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Jhang Bazaar, PC-II and Kareem Town feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khizra feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Mansooran feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Muslim Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Scarp and Bashir Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Soondh feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Dijkot Road and Sharif Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (October 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awwal, Bangla and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahud Din, Ravi, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani, Kallar Wala and Zafar Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas new Chenab Nagar, Pathan Kot, new Riaz Abad, College Road, new Factory Area, new Ahmad Nagar and Muslim Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on October 15.

Meanwhile, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Pensara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza Board, Maqbool Pur, Jhang Road and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Agri University, Gulshan Colony, new Jinnah Colony, Iqbal Stadium, State Bank and Cardiology-II feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Bhaiwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 15, 2020.