Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:20 AM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Zahid Jee, al-Hafiz Karisto Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto, ChinOne, Coca Cola, Karas Paint and Hyundai Nishat Motors feeders emanating from 132-KV M-II grid station, new Langrana, Jame Abad, GM Abad and Gatti feeders originating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Hunyadi Camp, Power House No.1, Power House No.2, CHP Wapda Colony and Blot Shareef feeders emanating from 132-KV Left Bank Chashma grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (June 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from new factory area feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Sadaqat, Gohar Textile Mills, Trycone and Global feeders emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Chawla feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Susan Road, Pepsi, Rafhan, Saeed Colony, Abdullah Pur, Jubilee, Amin Town and Farooq Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Marafco, new Madina Town, Koh-e-Noor City, Best Export, Model City and National Silk Mills feeders originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Mangoana, Channan Pura and Sillanwali feeders emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. whereas Yasrab feeder originating from 132-KV OTP grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 22, 2020.

