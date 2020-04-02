UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Power Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:43 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company power shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for April 4 for necessary repair and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for April 4 for necessary repair and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply will remain suspended from 9am to 5pm from Jandawala feeder emanating from 132kV Millat Road grid station.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road April From

Recent Stories

Private schools asked not to call student for fees ..

1 minute ago

Divided city: rows of fences split coronavirus-sca ..

1 minute ago

Govt. to take all possible measures to save people ..

1 minute ago

TMA conducts anti-Corona spray in Ganj locality

1 minute ago

India introduces domicile law bigger adversity tha ..

5 minutes ago

Virus lockdowns put Europe's invisible workers on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.