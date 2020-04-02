Faisalabad Electric Supply Company power shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for April 4 for necessary repair and expansion of electricity lines

According to the programme, power supply will remain suspended from 9am to 5pm from Jandawala feeder emanating from 132kV Millat Road grid station.