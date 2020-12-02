Fake accounts references against Zardari adjourned till Dec 9

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 9, on graft references pertaining to Park Lane Company and Thatha Water Supply Scheme against former President Asif Ali Zardari and other accused.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on corruption references connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Asif Ali Zardari and Abdul Ghani Majeed filed one-day exemption request which was accepted by the court. However, the accused including Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza, Iqbal Noor and others were produced before the judge.

At the outset of hearing, the court continued recording the statement of prosecution witness Ahsan Aslam in Park Lane reference.

The court adjourned the case till December 9, wherein it would continue recording the statement of witness.

Meanwhile, the same bench heard the Thatha Water Supply reference. The defense counsel Shehzad Rajpar decided not to conduct cross examining of witness Imran Mehmood. After this, the court adjourned hearing on this case till December 9.