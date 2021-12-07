Fake candidate held in MUZAFFARGARH

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Fake candidate was held while taking examination of revenue officer, police said.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kot Addu, Amir Mahmood pointed out fake candidate during inspection of examination centre.

According to AC, the man identified as Zeeshan Razaq impersonating as candidate, was taking examination in place of Kamran Ghafoor, resident of Kot Addu.

He was identified during typing examination and handed over to city police station.

Amir Mahood said that no compromise would be made on merit and transparency.