Fake Medicine Factory Busted In Charsadda

February 11, 2023

In a major crackdown against the production and sale of fake medicines, the Charsadda City Police on Saturday conducted a successful operation and seized a fake medicine factory in Atmanzai area

The operation was carried out under the instructions of DPO Charsadda Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and the supervision of DSP City Alamzeb Khan, SHO City Alamgir Khan, and In-charge Outpost Atmanzai Aizaz Khan.

On a tip off, the police arrested two suspects, Tariq and Nauman, who were found operating the fake medicine factory.

A huge quantity of fake medicines of famous multinational brands, along with the manufacturing machinery, packaging material and packing machine were recovered.

The police have referred the recovered fake medicines and machinery to Drug Inspector Sajjad Khan for further investigation.

The accused have been shifted to police station for further questioning and legal proceedings.

This operation is a significant step towards ensuring the safety of the public and controlling the spread of counterfeit medicines in the region.

The Charsadda City Police have vowed to continue their efforts in cracking down on illegal activities and maintaining the law and order in the city.

