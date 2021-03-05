Family alleges doctors' negligence after teenager girl dies

A 16-year-old girl has been died at the provincial headquarter hospital Gilgit due to the alleged negligence of doctors after she underwent appendix surgery

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A 16-year-old girl has been died at the provincial headquarter hospital Gilgit due to the alleged negligence of doctors after she underwent appendix surgery.

The family members of the deceased have accused doctors of negligence costing the girl's life.

The deceased has been identified as Shazia, daughter of senior journalist Hamid Nagri. She was a student of 9th grade.

The hospital spokesperson said her appendix surgery was successful. The girl suffered from cardiac arrest while she was being shifted in the ward, he added.

He said she was immediately shifted on ventilator, but unluckily could not survive. He said cardiac and medical specialists were present to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Shehzad Agha and journalist community have demanded inquiry into the alleged negligence.