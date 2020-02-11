Family and fans commemorate Asma Jahangir

(@fidahassanain)

Munizae Jahangir pays tribute to her mother Asma Jahangir, saying that she fought the oppressed all her life and stood against the tyrants.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) The family and friends are observing today the second death anniversary of lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir.

According to the details, special sittings will be arranged for Asma Jahangir where family members and friends will commemorate Human Rights Activist Asma Jahangir and her role in the legal fraternity and the society.

However, there are thousands of her fans on social media who are sharing different posts and comments on her life and role.

Shaan—a social media user—wrote: “2 years ago #OnThisDay, we lost the brave & powerful voice of Asma Jahangir. The "Iron lady" of Pakistan who was one of the most fearless & courageous champions of human rights. Her untimely death left a void that can never be filled. Stay in power #AsmaJahangir !!,”.

Another user while quoting statement of Asma Jahangir has written: “The morality of a society is not judged by the behaviour of an oppressed class but by the rules and laws made by the state, which either protect or exploit an already depressed section of society,”.

Another user Khor bibi also expressed her love for Asma Jahangir, saying that “Asma jahangir is the one to whom I always follow . She is my role model . It is my childhood dream to become like Asma Jahangir. She was the voice of the voiceless. She was the voice of oppressed people. May Allah rest her soul in peace,”.

Munizae Jahangir has tweeted her own conversation on a local tv channel by commemorating the services of her mother Asma Jahangir. She has said that Asma Jillani case is a living example for the legal references and there are hundreds of cases on her part. She said she was simple and never cared about her health but she was punctual towards her duties as she used to get up early in the morning.

The lawyers community is also holding seminars and sittings for Asma Jahangir to share her professional and social services in the country.