Family of varsity’ female student refuses to take any legal action

Police have handed over deceased Iqra Nazir’s body to her family after approval of the local magistrate, saying that the heirs are not willing to pursue the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) The family of a female student of a local private university whose body was found hanging in a room of a private hostel refused to pursue the case, police said on Monday.

The 24-year old deceased girl was identified as Iqra Nazir who was studying at a local varsity. Her body was shifted to a cold centre. The relevant authorities, however, conducted her postmortem.

Iqra Nazir was the resident of Mailsi--a city in southern Punjab.

“The family of the deceased girl has refused to seek any legal action over Iqra’s death,” said the police.

He said that police assured them justice in the case but they did not show willingness to take any legal action.

“The body of the deceased girl has been handed over the legal heirs with the permission of a magistrate,” said the police.

Earlier, her body was hanging inside the hostel room where she was living. Apparently, the girl committed suicide but investigation was required in the case to determine the cause of death.

The incident will have negative impact on travel and education of the girls especially those who live in Southern Punjab as the girls from the rural background hardly get permission to pursue higher studies at varsities.