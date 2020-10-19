UrduPoint.com
FAO, Agri Deptt Celebrate World Food Day 2020 Jointly

Mon 19th October 2020

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with Agriculture Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday celebrated the World Food Day 2020 throughout the province with theme of "grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future."

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with Agriculture Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday celebrated the World food Day 2020 throughout the province with theme of "grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future." The day was celebrated throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with main function held here. Secretary Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Israr, WFP representative in KP Wurie Alghassim, DG Agriculture (Ext.) Abid Kamal, DG Fisheries Khisro Kaleem, DG Onfarm Javed Khattak, DG Livestock Alamzeb Khan, DG Agriculture Research Rauf Khan, Director Onfarm Water Management Rab Nawaz Khan, Director Agriculture Merged Area Districts Shamsur Rehman, DG Sustainable Development Unit Bakhtiar Khan and children from PIPS school participated in the event.

Addressing the event International Coordinator of Food and Agriculture Organization, WFP representative for KP, Wurie Al Ghassim appreciated farmers' community and participation of women farmers in agricultural production.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Israr lauded the efforts of FAO in supporting agricultural projects in the province including merged districts.

Meanwhile the World Food Day was also celebrated in the merged districts of Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Orakzai. The focused of the event was to support global sustainable development goal (SDG) 2 and ending of hunger in the world by 2030.

