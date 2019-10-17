FAO Celebrates "World Food Day" In Hyderabad

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) organized a ceremony here Thursday in connection with the "World Food Day".

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) organized a ceremony here Thursday in connection with the " World Food Day".

The day is observed on 16th day of October every year and for the year 2019 the day is being celebrated under the theme" Our Actions are Our Future, Healthy diet for a zero hunger world".

Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Raho talked about the fears of increasing food insecurity in the province and said,farmers produce food for the growing population here, but they were facing hardships to have nutritious food for their children.

Stressing on steps for well being of these poor farmers the minister said farmers deserve more to have sufficient food, proper education and healthcare to their children. He accredited the FAO of working for nutrition and awareness raising of marginalized people in Sindh through its partner organizations.

He said the provincial government had also launched different projects for ending poverty and providing employment opportunities to youth through skill enhancement programs.

Sindh has an Agriculture policy to promote agriculture sector and help farmers, he said and added that provincial government was working to provide Health cards to deserving people of Sindh.

"We are bestowed with rich natural resources including fertile land, fisheries, forests and others, which we should protect for the future generations",Raho said.

The Secretary Live stock and Fisheries Aijaz Mahessar said previously deep sea fishing trawlers had been awarded licences, which destroyed fishing grounds through huge fishing nets. Now these trawlers have been banned and government was trying to restore these marine resources, he added.

The representative of Food and Agriculture Organization in Sindh Ms. Genevieve Hussain said on October 16, 1945, the Food and Agriculture Organization was formed to address the issues related to agriculture and food in the world.She said since it's inception, FAO was celebrating its foundation day as World Food Day every year in the world.

The program attracted large number of communities belonging to different parts of Sindh where FAO was working with them.

The representative of WFP Irfan Malik, UNDP's Masood Lohar, DG Agriculture Extension Hidayatullah Chhajro, DG Agriculture Research Noor Muhammad Baloch, Prof. Mushtaq Mirani and others also participated in the event.