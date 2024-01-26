FAO organizes training for agriculture experts, officials

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations organized a workshop for agricultural experts and FAO officials working on food security and improved livelihoods with the support of USAID and JICA in Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations organized a workshop for agricultural experts and FAO officials working on food security and improved livelihoods with the support of USAID and JICA in Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber.

Addressing the event, the Head of FAO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farrukh Tayrov said that FAO would provide training to the participants on sowing good crops, provide access to large markets enabling them to sell their production in big markets at better prices, said a release issued here Friday.

He said that exporting agricultural commodities of KP, especially vegetables to Gulf countries is among the top priorities of FAO.

Director General Research Dr. Abdul Bari assured that the Agricultural Research Institute would provide its expertise to achieve goals and train agricultural experts and farmers to improve the productivity of the agricultural sector.

District Directors of Agriculture Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber also addressed the workshop while FAO Senior Horticulture Expert, Mujib ur Rahman, Asghar Khan and Engineer Tahir also held detailed discussions regarding their respective departments and answered the questions of participants.