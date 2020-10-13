UrduPoint.com
FAO Starts Drive Against Fatal Cattle Diseases In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :United Nations' food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), with assistance of the Livestock Department, has started vaccination to cattle in merged districts against fetal diseases of foot and mouth and peste des petits ruminants (PPR), (Kata).

According to Representative of FAO for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waleed Mehdi, during the campaign, 457000 doses of the vaccine would be administered to different small and big cattle. Among the doses 275000 will be administered against foot and mouth while over 200000 will be against PPR disease.

The campaign will be carried out in free medical camps by strictly following the SOPs for COVID-19.

Waleed said the livelihood of almost 97 percent of people from merged districts depended on agriculture, livestock and other natural resources.

He said the FAO with assistance of the Livestock Department was busy in providing better possible healthcare facilities to the cattle in merged districts to save this important source of income from different diseases. The campaign, he said, would benefit around 390000 households.

