Farmer Electrocuted

Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Farmer electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :A farmer was electrocuted at his farm in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 35-year-old Saleem, son of Abdullah, of Chak No.421-GB was busy in chopping green fodder at cutter machine when motor of the machine developed faults and became short-circuiting.

As a result, Saleem received a fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

