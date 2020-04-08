Farmers advised to adopt preventive measure during wheat harvesting

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed has advised farmers to adopt preventive measures while harvesting their wheat crop.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the government was striving to overcome corona pandemic. However, people's cooperation was imperative in this regard.

He said that farmers should maintain social distancing while cutting the wheat crop and threshing it. He also advised them to cover mouth and nose with a cloth or mask while harvesting the crops.

He said that farmers should also arrange for sanitizers in their fields besides washing hands with soap during harvesting, threshing and shifting process.

The growers should also use new bags to store wheat produce besides conducting anti-germ and antivirus sprays in their godowns, he added.