Farmers Advised To Begin Wheat Sowing From Nov 1

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:16 PM

Farmers advised to prepare land early to ensure in time sowing for good production results, agriculture officials said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Farmers advised to prepare land early to ensure in time sowing for good production results, agriculture officials said on Tuesday.

They said wheat sowing would begin from Nov 1 and farmers should start sowing seeds till November 30.

Land should be ploughed twice or thrice to kill weeds and make nutrients accessible for soil, officials said in a statement.

As part of concluding measures for land preparation, low fertile land should get one plough and then 'Suhaga', a wooden ladder that serves as primitive or traditional land leveller.In case of fertile soil, last plough and levelling be done twice.

For sowing till Nov 30, 40-50 kilogram seed per acre be applied.

Only disease-free, healthy seed having germination strength not below 85 per cent be used for sowing.

Seed should be treated with some anti-fungus agent after consulting officials.

In irrigated areas, farmers should sow registered and approved varieties including Bakhar-20, Akbar-19, Ghazi-19, Bakhar Star, Anaaj-17, Zincol-16, Dilkash-21, Subhani-21, MH-21, Borlag-16, Johar-16, Gold-16, Millat-16, Aas-11, Fakhar Bakhar and Faisalabad-2008.

Registered seed varieties are available with Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) and its registered dealers in abundance and farmers can obtain seed from there. However, in case farmers have seed of these varieties prepared at home then they should sow these only after the seed is graded and treated with anti-fungus agent.

