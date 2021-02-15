Farmers advised to complete cultivation of summer vegetables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Agriculture department advised farmers to complete cultivation of summer vegetables by mid of March as late sowing not only caused reduction in produce but also to aggravate financial constraints of the growers.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said that the growers should cultivate vegetables on maximum available land as these were important source of protein, oil, minerals and a variety of vitamins.

He said that bitter gourd (karela), pumpkin, ghia tori, cucumber, tinda, brinjal, bhindi tori (okra) and chilli, etc. were grown in summer and had good value in market.

He said that the farmers should use approved varieties of seed.

More information in this regard can be obtained from field staff of the agriculture department or from agri-helpline, he added.