UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Delay Urea Application On Cotton In First 50 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Farmers advised to delay urea application on cotton in first 50 days

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Wednesday advised farmers to delay application of urea fertilizers on cotton in the first 50 days from sowing where there was white fly incidence to avoid its pressure on the crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Wednesday advised farmers to delay application of urea fertilizers on cotton in the first 50 days from sowing where there was white fly incidence to avoid its pressure on the crop.

During a visit to cotton demonstration plots and the cotton fields of farmers in Muzaffargarh, Saqib said, "urea gives a rich greener colour to leaves which attracts white fly. So farmers should delay urea in the first 50 days, and apply Ammonium Nitrate or Nitrophos as an alternate at the rate of a bag per acre in case of intense white fly attack." The secretary also advised farmers to delay the application of chemical pesticides as long as they can and rely solely on botanical extracts' spray during the early days to reduce cost on pest management and maximize gains.

He said that integrated pest management (IPM) plan was being enforced in all the cotton demonstration plots for farmers' guidance.

Saqib also interviewed the farmers during the visit and issued orders on the spot to resolve their problems.

Farmers informed him that cotton crop was in better shape so far but there was incidence of white fly, Thrips and Jassid on the crop.

Saqib said that cotton crop was passing through an important vegetative growth stage and needed better care and balanced application of inputs. He said, botanical extracts' spray under IMP model should be applied as first spray because it can better manage pest and keep them below economic threshold level (ETL).

He ordered extension officials to improve their outreach and extend on-field guidance to farmers. He also ordered extensive pest scouting and to counter pest hot spots with proper planning under official guidance.

He advised farmers to remove weeds and other plants that can serve as hosts for the enemy pests.

Related Topics

Attack Punjab Agriculture Visit Muzaffargarh Saqib Ali Cotton All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Succession documents to be received from NADRA acr ..

Succession documents to be received from NADRA across Balochistan without legal ..

26 seconds ago
 DG Rangers attends national convention Paigham e P ..

DG Rangers attends national convention Paigham e Pakistan

27 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to launch "Awami ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to launch "Awami Theater Festival" on June 16

31 seconds ago
 NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

58 minutes ago
 Rupee touches historic low of Rs206.46 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs206.46 against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's d ..

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's dream

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.