Farmers advised to delay urea application on cotton in first 50 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Wednesday advised farmers to delay application of urea fertilizers on cotton in the first 50 days from sowing where there was white fly incidence to avoid its pressure on the crop.

During a visit to cotton demonstration plots and the cotton fields of farmers in Muzaffargarh, Saqib said, "urea gives a rich greener colour to leaves which attracts white fly. So farmers should delay urea in the first 50 days, and apply Ammonium Nitrate or Nitrophos as an alternate at the rate of a bag per acre in case of intense white fly attack." The secretary also advised farmers to delay the application of chemical pesticides as long as they can and rely solely on botanical extracts' spray during the early days to reduce cost on pest management and maximize gains.

He said that integrated pest management (IPM) plan was being enforced in all the cotton demonstration plots for farmers' guidance.

Saqib also interviewed the farmers during the visit and issued orders on the spot to resolve their problems.

Farmers informed him that cotton crop was in better shape so far but there was incidence of white fly, Thrips and Jassid on the crop.

Saqib said that cotton crop was passing through an important vegetative growth stage and needed better care and balanced application of inputs. He said, botanical extracts' spray under IMP model should be applied as first spray because it can better manage pest and keep them below economic threshold level (ETL).

He ordered extension officials to improve their outreach and extend on-field guidance to farmers. He also ordered extensive pest scouting and to counter pest hot spots with proper planning under official guidance.

He advised farmers to remove weeds and other plants that can serve as hosts for the enemy pests.