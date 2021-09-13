Farmers advised to start canola cultivation immediately

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola immediately and complete it up to October 20 to get maximum yield of this cashable crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Monday that the farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the Agriculture Department during office timing, he added.