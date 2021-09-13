UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Start Canola Cultivation Immediately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:25 PM

Farmers advised to start canola cultivation immediately

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola immediately and complete it up to October 20 to get maximum yield of this cashable crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola immediately and complete it up to October 20 to get maximum yield of this cashable crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Monday that the farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the Agriculture Department during office timing, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture October From

Recent Stories

Raducanu rockets up 127 ranking places after shock ..

Raducanu rockets up 127 ranking places after shock US Open win

1 minute ago
 EU Lawmakers, in Report on Russia, Call on EU for ..

EU Lawmakers, in Report on Russia, Call on EU for Boosting Defense Capabilities

1 minute ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Duba ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai site and UAE Pavilion

12 minutes ago
 Emirates launches first airline virtual reality ap ..

Emirates launches first airline virtual reality app in Oculus store

12 minutes ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery at DC office

DC holds Khuli Kutchery at DC office

1 minute ago
 Highlights of presidential address to Parliament's ..

Highlights of presidential address to Parliament's joint sitting

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.