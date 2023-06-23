Farmers advised to take extraordinary care of their crops during sizzling weather

Chief Scientist of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr. Muhammad Akhtar has advised the growers to take extraordinary care of their crops to protect them from sizzling and scorching summer weather

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Scientist of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr. Muhammad Akhtar has advised the growers to take extraordinary care of their crops to protect them from sizzling and scorching summer weather.

In an advisory here on Friday, he said that weather temperature was recorded at 40-45 degree centigrade during the last few weeks and this heat wave might continue for next week also.

Such high degree temperature was much injurious to many crops including cotton, maize, sugarcane, vegetables, green fodders, mangoes, peach, guavas, dates, etc. Therefore, the farmers should immediately consult their nearest office of Agriculture department and act upon the advice of agriculture experts for protection of their crops.� He said that the growers should water their crops lightly but repeatedly after every 3 to 4 days or with an interval of a week so that impact of extra high heat could be minimized on the crops and their fruits.

He also advised the farmers to ensure spray of pesticide during morning or evening times so that pest attack could be abolished before damage to the crops.

Similarly, the farmers should avoid from applying fertilizers to the crops at noon because high temperature might cause damage to the crops due to application of fertilizer, he added. � Meanwhile, Principal Scientist/Incharge Climatic Changes Center AARI Dr Abid Niaz said that weather experts had predicted pre-monsoon rain coupled with wind and thunder storms in many parts of the Punjab during next week. Therefore, the gardeners should make proper arrangements to save flowery plants from damage during rain and storms, he added.

He said that farmers should avoid from spray pesticide and fungicides on their plants during rains as it would cause monetary loss to the growers.

He also advised the cotton growers to immediately drain out the stagnant water on cotton cultivated fields in case of heavy rains because the rainfall caused damage to the cotton plants if remained stagnant in the field for more than 24 hours.