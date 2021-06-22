UrduPoint.com
Farmers Demand Making Grain Market Functional In Tehsil Alipur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:10 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Grain market couldn't get functional that was purchased with millions of rupees last year, being stuffed with heaps and garbage it was observed Tuesday.

Farmers, of district Alipur, including Chaudhary Sharif, Chaudhary Noor Muhammed, Allah Bukhsh, Raheem Bukhsh, Sharfuddin, Malik Nawaz with others expressed sorrow over the situation.

Talking to APP, they said that they had to move to far-flung markets located in other cities to sell their agricultural stuff.

They said Alipur was a fertile tehsil where cotton, wheat, maze and many other crops were being cultivated here in abundance.

However, they faced lot of difficulties following non-presence of grain market despite certain place was allocated already for said purpose.

They demanded CN Punjab to take notice into the account and issue order to build Ghala Mandi in the tehsil at the earliest to address their problem once for all.

