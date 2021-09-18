Farmers express satisfaction on increasing cotton productivity

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Farmers expressed satisfaction over handsome trend of cotton production during the ongoing season.

Talking to APP, progressive farmers Ameer Hamza, Ishnaq Watto, Ahmed Nawaz and some others stated that Punjab government initiative of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) was yielding successful results.

Under IPM, there was very low cost on inputs. Botanical sprays were used for eradication of pests in cotton, they remarked.

They stated that they achieved 15 to 20 maund/acre from first picking of cotton which was remarkable.

Similarly, the price of cotton was also very good. They hoped that they would earn huge profit from the crop in the ongoing season.

Last year, the average 15 maund were taken from one acre during the whole season. They hoped that they would achieve over 30 maund per acre during the ongoing season. They hailed Punjab government's measures to contain pests through botanical methods. They stated that Agriculture Department's guidelines helped them to achieve good production.