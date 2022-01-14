Farmers Market resumes operations to welcome organic food lovers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Farmers Market, established to provide organic eggs, veggies and finished food, will resume its operation on Saturday (tomorrow) to welcome organic food lovers.

The specific market, set up at Hotel Margalla, remained closed for December and New Year holidays, attracts a significant number of locals from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad besides foreigners.

The weekly bazaar, known for being selective on which vendors will be part of its Saturday-only event, will start from 10:30 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m.

More than 24 vendors belonging to twin cities and adjacent villages will be participating in this Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) abiding facility to offer a variety of healthy eatables to its customers.

"On average I sell around 30-35 products which include chicken, eggs, sandwiches, pesto sauce and fresh fruits and vegetables. For each vendor this amount varies depending upon the types of products offered" shared a regular seller and Founder Desipoultry.co Mehryar Ali Khan while talking to APP.

The 4-hour facility will feature local organic food and finished products of a wide variety, the market's very own restaurant serving piping hot meals made from fresh produce, freshly-brewed coffee bar and live entertainment for families.

"I usually buy fresh fruits and vegetables while sometimes I opt for prepared food. The vendors and the management are very cooperative. I suggest the administration to set up more such markets " said a frequent local customer Khurram Abbas .

The customer may feel price of the products a bit expensive here as compared to the other markets but the quality of food offered here is great, said a Belgian customer."It is important to support people who produce good quality organic food to promote healthy natural food culture" he remarked.

Consumers of both local and foreign origins frequently mention the family-friendly ambiance and quality of service to describe their experience here.

Over 300 people visit the market each Saturday to buy fresh and chemical free food directly from the farmers.