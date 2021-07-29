Farmers stage protest against CRPF in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Several farmers staged a protest against India's paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), urging authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to remove the boundary wall created by CRPF personnel around their camp at Vailoo Kokarnag area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, local sources said that after the massive rainfall, water level went up in water canal for agricultural land at Vailoo, Kokarnag.

They said the passage of the water got blocked due to boundary wall of CRPF camp which changed the course and seeped into the paddy fields.

Farmers of the village hit to roads and staged a protest, seeking removal of concertina wire and boundary wall of the camp.