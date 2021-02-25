UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers To Get Registered Seed Varieties On Subsidy To Revive Cotton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Farmers to get registered seed varieties on subsidy to revive cotton

Punjab minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said on Thursday that government was taking concrete steps for revival of cotton and farmers would be provided registered seed varieties at subsidized price during the next cotton season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said on Thursday that government was taking concrete steps for revival of cotton and farmers would be provided registered seed varieties at subsidized price during the next cotton season.

Presiding over a cotton advisory meeting at civil secretariat, he said that registered varieties of agriculture department were less prone to pest attack, give better yield and quality attributes.

Meeting discussed the factors behind low cotton production last year including climate change, old technology application, and pest attack and devised a strategy for a better crop next season.

Gardezi ordered officials to speed up campaign against fake pesticides and ordered steps to ensure availability of agriculture implements in the market.

He instructed scientists to develop such cotton varieties that can endure climate change and resist pest attack.

He said that seed varieties having latest genetic structure would be better prepared to counter attack of white fly, pink bollworm and other pests. These varieties would also reduce cost of production and deliver higher profits with higher per acre yield.

He said that revival of cotton was a challenge and all stakeholders would have to strive harder and jointly to get cotton back to its old and important status.

South Punhab secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel, DG agriculture extension Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar, Chief Executive PARB Dr. Abid Mahmood, director cotton research institute Chuadhry Sagheer Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Punjab Agriculture Price Jahanian Saqib Ali Market Cotton All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash chairs 27th AIPU Executive Committee ..

6 minutes ago

NIMR collaborates with ST Engineering to build hyb ..

21 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 2440 kg drugs worth US$ 73.235 mln ..

4 minutes ago

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services announces strategic ..

36 minutes ago

Bangash confident of PTI's overwhelming victory in ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani Students To Get Scholarships

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.