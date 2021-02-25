Farmers to get registered seed varieties on subsidy to revive cotton

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said on Thursday that government was taking concrete steps for revival of cotton and farmers would be provided registered seed varieties at subsidized price during the next cotton season.

Presiding over a cotton advisory meeting at civil secretariat, he said that registered varieties of agriculture department were less prone to pest attack, give better yield and quality attributes.

Meeting discussed the factors behind low cotton production last year including climate change, old technology application, and pest attack and devised a strategy for a better crop next season.

Gardezi ordered officials to speed up campaign against fake pesticides and ordered steps to ensure availability of agriculture implements in the market.

He instructed scientists to develop such cotton varieties that can endure climate change and resist pest attack.

He said that seed varieties having latest genetic structure would be better prepared to counter attack of white fly, pink bollworm and other pests. These varieties would also reduce cost of production and deliver higher profits with higher per acre yield.

He said that revival of cotton was a challenge and all stakeholders would have to strive harder and jointly to get cotton back to its old and important status.

South Punhab secretary agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel, DG agriculture extension Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar, Chief Executive PARB Dr. Abid Mahmood, director cotton research institute Chuadhry Sagheer Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting.