Farogh terms opposition objections on recent legislation baseless

The law minister says opposition parties have opposed bills on electoral reforms without reading them. He said government has made this legislation in wider interest of the nation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Farogh Naseem says objections of opposition on the recent legislation passed by the joint sitting of the parliament are baseless.

Addressing a news conference along with Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bukhari in Islamabad on Friday, he said opposition parties have opposed bills on electoral reforms without reading them. He said government has made this legislation in wider interest of the nation.

The Minister said opposition is politicizing the matter of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Dr. Farogh Naseem said the matters related to national security must be discussed and criticized keeping in view the national security concerns and senitivities.

He said the opposition unfortunately has been hell bent on sabotaging the legislative process.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari said the PTI led government has passed historic laws despite all delaying tactics used by opposition.

Highligting the recent bills passed by parliament, she said all these laws made and amended by the government are aimed at fast tracking the process of justice and easing legal procedures for the affected people.