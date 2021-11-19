UrduPoint.com

Farogh Terms Opposition Objections On Recent Legislation Baseless

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:54 PM

Farogh terms opposition objections on recent legislation baseless

The law minister says opposition parties have opposed bills on electoral reforms without reading them. He said government has made this legislation in wider interest of the nation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Farogh Naseem says objections of opposition on the recent legislation passed by the joint sitting of the parliament are baseless.

Addressing a news conference along with Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bukhari in Islamabad on Friday, he said opposition parties have opposed bills on electoral reforms without reading them. He said government has made this legislation in wider interest of the nation.

The Minister said opposition is politicizing the matter of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Dr. Farogh Naseem said the matters related to national security must be discussed and criticized keeping in view the national security concerns and senitivities.

He said the opposition unfortunately has been hell bent on sabotaging the legislative process.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari said the PTI led government has passed historic laws despite all delaying tactics used by opposition.

Highligting the recent bills passed by parliament, she said all these laws made and amended by the government are aimed at fast tracking the process of justice and easing legal procedures for the affected people.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Reading National University All Government Opposition Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Gomal University celebrates first "Research Day"

Gomal University celebrates first "Research Day"

7 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 107096 cusecs water

IRSA releases 107096 cusecs water

7 minutes ago
 Accused held for physically assaulting, blackmaili ..

Accused held for physically assaulting, blackmailing college student

7 minutes ago
 Four gamblers held in raid

Four gamblers held in raid

7 minutes ago
 President confers Order of Independence on Japanes ..

President confers Order of Independence on Japanese Ambassador

23 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand’s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.