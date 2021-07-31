UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Ask Bilawal To Submit Evidence To ECP Instead Of Foul Cry Over 'rigging'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Saturday asked the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to submit evidences to the Election Commission or other relevant forums, instead of foul cry over 'rigging' in Azad Jammu and Kashmir polls

Giving reaction to the PPP chairman, in a news statement, he said it was his father Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif who had introduced bribery in the elections.

Both the political parties [PPP, PML-N] used to spend huge amount of money before the elections and make it doubled after coming into the power.

He asked Bilawal it was his father [Zardari] who had set records in corruption, money laundering and fake accounts.

Farrukh said PML-N and PPP should learn from Prime Minister Imran Khan's struggle against fraud in 2013 general elections and did not use 'rigging' only to the extent of allegations.

Imran Khan, while in opposition, struggled for years to open four Constituencies after 2013 general elections, he added.

He said Bilawal has lost his senses after a humiliating defeat in Azad Jammu and Kashmir general elections, adding that he did not see any election campaign till 2023 general elections.

The state minister said those who took the law into their hands during AJK elections would be dealt strictly. "The law will take its course," he said.

Both PPP and PML-N were in power in AJK in previous tenures whether they used money to win the elections, he questioned.

Those who did not even have the numbers to contest elections in 45 constituencies of AJK were leveling allegations over 'rigging' in polls, he added.

Farrukh said it was strange logic that they were celebrating victory after winning elections on 11 seats and making foul cry on other seats where PTI won.

He asked Bilawal to not worry as from now onward his party and PML-N would be competing each other for the second and third position.

After the three provinces of Pakistan, now the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had also given message through their vote that "No more People's Party", he said.

He advised the PPP to do opposition by upholding the law and the constitution.

