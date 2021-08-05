UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Asks Nawaz To Quit Arrogance, Complete His Sentence In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:56 PM

Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his sentence in Pakistan

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to quit his arrogance and come back Pakistan to complete his sentence as the British government had rejected his visa extension plea

In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif who was convicted of corruption and declared as absconder by the court had been living as fugitive in the United Kingdom on expired visa.

