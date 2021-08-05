Farrukh asks Nawaz to quit arrogance, complete his sentence in Pakistan

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to quit his arrogance and come back Pakistan to complete his sentence as the British government had rejected his visa extension plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to quit his arrogance and come back Pakistan to complete his sentence as the British government had rejected his visa extension plea.

In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif who was convicted of corruption and declared as absconder by the court had been living as fugitive in the United Kingdom on expired visa.