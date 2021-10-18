Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib condemned the blast occurred near Balochistan University on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib condemned the blast occurred near Balochistan University on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday.

The police and security forces were determined to thwart nefarious intentions of terrorists and those responsible for the incident would be brought to justice, he said in a statement.

He offered condolences to the family of the martyred official and prayed for early recovery of injured.