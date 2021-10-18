UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Condemns Blast On Quetta's Sariab Road

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:26 PM

Farrukh condemns blast on Quetta's Sariab Road

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib condemned the blast occurred near Balochistan University on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib condemned the blast occurred near Balochistan University on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday.

The police and security forces were determined to thwart nefarious intentions of terrorists and those responsible for the incident would be brought to justice, he said in a statement.

He offered condolences to the family of the martyred official and prayed for early recovery of injured.

