Farrukh condemns terrorist attack on FC troops in Sibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday condemned the terrorist attack which targeted the Frontier Corps (FC) troops in Sibi, Balochistan.

In a statement, he prayed for the highest ranks in Jannah for the soldiers, who lost their lives in the attack and conveyed sincere condolences to the bereaved families of martyrs.

Farrukh said such cowardly attacks could not stop the mission, aimed at eradicating terrorism from the country. The security forces were defending the motherland by sacrificing their lives, he added.

He said the government and security forces were making all-out efforts and utilizing all the resources to ensure lasting peace in the country.

