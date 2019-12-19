UrduPoint.com
Faryal Talpur Visits Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mausoleum

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:06 PM

Faryal Talpur visits Abdullah Shah Ghazi mausoleum

Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Faryal Talpur, visited the shrine of Sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi and offered Fateha, and showered rose petals at his mausoleum on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Faryal Talpur, visited the shrine of Sufi saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi and offered Fateha, and showered rose petals at his mausoleum on Thursday.

She was accompanied by her niece Bakhtawar Bhutto, MNA Mir Munawar Talpur, daughter Aisha Talpur and other members of the family,said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Suhail Anwer Sial and other party leaders were also present.

