Fashion Market Needs More Professional Regime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers at an interactive session on 'fashion modeling today' remarked that the fashion market of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad needs more professional mechanism and grooming of the personnel engaged in the profession.

The consultation followed by an audition call was organized by Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) in connection with its 9th National Women at Work Festival, said a press release issued here.

The festival is a flagship thematic advocacy event of Devcom-Pakistan and partners to mark the International Women's Day that is commemorated worldwide on March 8.

Laila Zuberi, a senior tv actress, said: the seniors in the field should take up the responsibility of grooming the new entrants as how they should carry themselves to avoid incidents of exploitation.

She said that she never met any untoward situation in her entire carrier because she selected the projects carefully. "Unfortunately, the fashion and showbiz market is also flooded with the black sheep" she said.

She said that only preventive measures would help the young women to secure themselves.

Uzma Khan, a fashion broadcaster and blogger, said fashion boosts the aesthetics of the people and give more confidence to their personalities. So, affordable fashion products can help young look more contemporary in style.

