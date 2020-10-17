Fawad Chaudhary equates PDM’s first show with cricket highlights

(@fidahassanain)

The federal minister along with his other colleagues shared his naughty-smile selfie, and called opposition “Bechari”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) In a response to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Federal Minister for Science and Technology called opposition as “Bechari” (helpless).

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary shared selfie with other PTI ministers with naughty-smile right at the time when the first show of the PDM was at its peak in Gujranwala against PTI government.

He wrote: “Watching Cricket Highlights #Relaxing,”.

Chaudhary called opposition as “Bechari”.

By his tweet, he gave response that the first show of all opposition parties was nothing for them but just like cricket match highlights.

He gave an impression to the opposition that they were unheard and helpless.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar , Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durani were also seen in the picture.

On other hand, PDM leaders had clearly warned Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should counter his days in power, lashing out at the PTI government for poor performance since it came into power.