Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down if asked

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary says Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was made Chief Minister by Prime Minister and he will resign as and when is asked by the Prime Minister and if he refuses then he will be sacked within 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 13th, 2020) Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would step down if asked by Prime minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

“He will resign and if not he will be sacked within 24 hours,” said Fawad Chaudhary while talking on a local tv channel.

He said CM Buzdar was made CM by the Prime Minister and whenever Prime Minister would ask him to step down he would.

He also talked about Maryam Nawaz saying that she herself admitted that people were complaining about the silence of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Fawad said PML-N also needed to satisfy their voters and after few days, people would forget this incident.

He said the police system should be reformed, while criticizing the police behavior he asked that, what police do with the common man? Due to the investigative system, people have lost faith in justice. We have not done anything to reform the judicial system.

“Problem is with the statement of accountability,” said Fawad Chaudhary, adding that there had been two years that people demanded accountability of those who had looted the wealth of this country and wanted money to be returned.

“Equal distribution of resources among the provinces is very important,” he said further. He also said.