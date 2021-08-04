UrduPoint.com

Fawad Condemns India For Not Allowing Foreign Journalists To Visit Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday strongly condemned Indian government's decision for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Pakistan.

In a tweet the minister said that India has refused to allow five foreign journalists to visit Pakistan.

He said that they were supposed to attend August 5 session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

He said this was making mockery of the slogan of freedom of expression.

He said that Pakistan wanted that India should allow independent journalists to visit Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and let them report facts.

