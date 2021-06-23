UrduPoint.com
Fawad Condoles Demise Of Javed Iqbal's Mother

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:09 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior TV anchor Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior tv anchor Javed Iqbal.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

