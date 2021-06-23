Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of senior TV anchor Javed Iqbal

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.