Fawad For Timely Completion Of Jalalpur Irrigation Canal Project

Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

PIND DADAN KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday visited the site of Jalalpur Irrigation Canal Phase III Project in Jhelum district.

The minister was given briefing on the progress of ongoing work on the project.

On the occasion, Fawad issued directives for timely completion of Jalalpur Irrigation Canal project.

The Jalalpur Irrigation Canal project would irrigate about 1.5 million acres of land in the area.The project would also provide clean drinking water to the people.

